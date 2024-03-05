My favourite cordless vacuum cleaner just got reduced by 40% on Amazon

If you're like me, the recent burst of sunshine over the weekend has got you feeling ready to the tackle the spring clean. When I'll actually get round to starting is a different story, but you know what they say, Rome wasn't built in a day!

One part of my spring cleaning preparation involves checking my current appliances, including giving them a quick clean and making sure they still work. If you didn't know already, I spend a lot of my time reviewing the best cordless vacuum cleaners, so I try to look after my favourites as much as I can. When I soon realised that my Ultenic U12 would soon need a new HEPA filter, I turned to my trusty Amazon account, stumbling across a deal that I just had to share.

I reviewed the Ultenic U12 last August, and it soon became one of my absolute favourites. After awarding it a (rare) 5 stars in its full review and including it in our cordless vacuum buying guide, it's one of the only models I've continuously used since receiving it.

It's already an extremely affordable vacuum cleaner with an RRP of £219.99, but its latest discount has seen it drop to an impressive £140. There's already a discount applied, taking it down to £173, but there's a further voucher available at checkout which reduces it £140. Check it out:

Ultenic U12 Vesla Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £219.99 , now £140 at Amazon (save £80)

Save 40% with the Ultenic U12 Vesla Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, taking it down to £140. That's the cheapest it's ever been!

There are many reasons why the Ultenic U12 is my favourite cordless vacuum cleaner, but it mostly comes down to its features. I love its green LED headlight that helps to reveal microscopic dust on hard floors and identify the dirtiest areas. It also comes with a variety of brush heads, making it extremely versatile.

There are 4 different speed modes, and it detects the amount of dust or dirt on the floor and adjusts the suction power automatically. The dashboard-inspired screen design also adds a fun touch to the daily cleaning routine and the battery status, brush clogging, air duct blockage, light on or off and the selected mode can be all be quickly monitored. It also has a HEPA filtration system which captures 99.9% of pollen, bacteria and dust mites so ideal for hay fever or allergy sufferers.

Read my full review of the Ultenic U12 if you want to find out more!