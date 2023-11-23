My favorite Purple mattress is $400 off in the Black Friday deals

I’ve just found the best Black Friday deal on my favorite Purple mattress! Right now, you can get $400 off the popular Purple NewDay mattress in the Purple Black Friday sale.

I’m a mattress expert and have been trying and testing mattresses from different brands for years. The Purple NewDay mattress is one of the best mattresses you can buy today, and it’s the brand’s most budget-friendly mattress… and with this 33% discount, it’s now even more affordable for Black Friday!

The Purple NewDay mattress is made up of a GelFlex Grid that instantly adapts to your body as you move to ensure you’re getting the most supportive night’s sleep. For firm mattress lovers, the Purple NewDay mattress is a must and combined with the durable base foam, this mattress offers unrivalled support and pressure relief.

This Black Friday deal on the Purple NewDay mattress is available in all sizes. For example, the Twin size is now just $495, the Full is now available for $795, the Queen is $995 and the King is on offer for $1,345. If you fancy buying the mattress with the base, you can also get $400 off the Purple NewDay mattress with the Purple Foundation .

To view the Purple NewDay mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out more about the Purple Black Friday sale .

Purple NewDay mattress (Full): was $1,195 , now $795 at Purple

Save $400 on the Purple NewDay mattress in the Purple Black Friday sale. Made of Purple’s proprietary GelFlex Grid technology, this cosy mattress adapts to your body and moves with you as you turn or roll in the night. The supportive base keeps your spine aligned while you sleep, and it dissipates heat to help you regulate your temperature through the night.

Whenever anyone asks me about buying a mattress, I always tell them to wait for Black Friday as you’ll see the biggest discounts at this time of year. Case in point: Purple is running its Black Friday sale with up to $900 off select mattresses .