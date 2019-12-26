Mr Porter Boxing Day sale: get mega discounts on Tom Ford, Burberry, Off-White and more!

If you're looking for designer gear at a discount price, head over to Mr Porter immediately, as the online retailer is currently holding a huge sale, with massive savings on hundreds of items.

Mr Porter has reduced selected lines in clothing, footwear, and accessories, with discounts on designer brands such as Tom Ford, Off-White, Versace, Burberry, and many, many more, so you can fill your wardrobe designer essentials for less money.

Check out the Mr Porter Boxing Day sale below:

Now is an ideal time to refresh your wardrobe just in time for summer, as well as allowing you to stock up on clothing for the few remaining winter months ahead.

If you've been eyeing up something from Mr Porter for a little while, there's never been a better time to order it.

Looking to make the most of Mr Porter's Boxing Day sale? The brand has put together a useful list of Boxing Day sales tips on its website.

Here are the brand's top tips for shopping:

Make a list and check it twice: If we could only offer one tip for shopping the sale, it would be this: don't go into it blind.

Be realistic: To best exploit the Mr Porter sale – or any sale, for that matter – you've got to know what to expect. The main thing to keep in mind that this is a seasonal sale, so the majority of items on offer will be from the [last season's] collections

Go off-piste: Now's a great time to explore an area of Mr Porter that you don't usually visit.

Be flexible with sizes: Sale time is Christmas come early (or in this case, one day late) for XS and XL guys. But if you're a medium, don't worry if your size has sold out, as you can still get away with larger sizes.

Ask yourself, would I pay full price for this? This may sound counterintuitive, given that the whole point of sale shopping is to acquire goods for less than their full price, but before you throw down on something in the sale, take a second to ask yourself whether you'd consider buying it at its undiscounted price. If the answer is no, there's a good chance you'll be hauling it to the charity shop in a couple of months' time.

Now you're armed with Mr Porter's tips for discount shopping, head to the sale and get some designer bargains.

