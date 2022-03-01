Mouthwatering deal saves you £130 on the stunning 5-star Sage Pizzaiolo indoor pizza oven

Since its release in 2020, the Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo has completely taken over as one of the best pizza ovens on the market today. With its innovative heat technology and impressive design, the Pizzaiolo recreates an outdoor, wood-fired pizza oven indoors – all you have to do is plug it in and fire it up, with no worries about the weather. It’s no surprise, then, that this high quality appliance can be a little expensive.

However, if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo for a while, Sage has cut the cost of its popular indoor pizza oven by £130.

In our Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo review , we commented that this “kitchen gadget revolutionises domestic life, excels in every discipline and bakes some of the finest pizza bases you’ll ever get your teeth into.”

It gets high praise from the T3 team and this Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo discount is definitely something to take advantage of. Originally priced at £729.95, Sage is currently selling it for £599.95. The Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo is a must-have purchase and a true investment piece for pizza fans and at that price, it's way more affordable.

To shop this top pizza oven deal from Sage, click the link above or keep reading to find out why the Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo was rated 5 stars by T3.

Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven: was £729.95, now £599.95 at Sage

The Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo is easy to use – both indoors and outdoors – and creates authentic wood fire style pizza in 2 minutes. Right now, you can save £130 on the Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, a rare discount on this popular pizza oven model.

Why you should buy the Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo

Due to pizza’s never-ending popularity, more and more people are starting to make pizza at home. Usually this involves setting up a wood- or pellet-fired oven in the garden. These are great, but in the UK, it's very rarely garden weather. Sage's Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, however, can be set up in your kitchen and makes pizza every bit as delicious as a flame-powered, outdoor oven. No wonder it's been rated as the best pizza oven available today.

The Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo uses Element iQ technology which replicates the three types of heat generated by a traditional brick oven to create authentic wood fire pizza. The Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo comes with both manual and automatic settings so you can easily select the pizza style you want or configure it yourself. For example, the pizza dial on the outside means you can easily customise the heat inside the oven, which starts at 160° and goes all the way up to 400°.

Another great feature of the Sage Smart Oven Pizzaiolo is that it’s primarily designed for indoor use but can be used outdoors on a nice day – just make sure it is completely protected from showers or garden sprinklers. This electric pizza oven makes a variety of pizzas and consistently produces delicious results every time.