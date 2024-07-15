Montblanc’s new Bohème watch is a watercolour-inspired masterpiece

QUICK SUMMARY Montblanc has added three new watches to its Bohème collection. The new Automatic Date and two Day & Night watches feature beautifully feminine dials that are inspired by watercolours. The new Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date and Day & Night models are available to buy now with prices starting at £5,900.

Luxury goods brand, Montblanc has just added three new watches to its popular Bohème collection. Featuring a new Automatic Date and two new Day & Night models, the new Montblanc Bohème watches are elegant, feminine and inspired by watercolours and handwriting.

Rated as some of the best watches for women, the Montblanc Bohème collection is known for its refined dials and practical complications. The three new watches complement the existing range, and are available with different coloured straps and in different sizes to suit small and medium-sized wrists.

Starting with the Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date , the new watch measures 30mm, making it ideal for people with smaller wrists. Powered by the MB 24.19 automatic movement, it has 38 hours of power reserve and is water resistant to 30 metres.

The new size of the Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date has a stainless steel case which acts as a backdrop to the silver-white dial and rose gold-coated accents, including the hands and Arabic numerals. The main hour indexes are displayed in diamonds, and the dial has contrasting textures, including a filet sauté on the outer edge of the dial and a filét d’étoiles technique for the numerals’ background.

The new colour and materials of the Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date is inspired by photographs of the night sky. The watch has a date window at the six o’clock position and it comes with an interchangeable strap system, with a choice between a white alligator or blue calf leather strap.

(Image credit: Montblanc)

My favourite new Montblanc Bohème watch is the Montblanc Bohème Day & Night , now available in 30mm and 34mm sizes. With a similar design to the Automatic Date, the two new Montblanc Bohème Day & Night have silver-white dials, rose gold colouring, diamond markers, textured patterns and straps.

The main difference between the Automatic Date and Day & Night watches is the day and night complication that sits at the centre of the dial. It displays the sky phases over 24 hours, and it’s beautifully designed with watercolour-inspired detailing.

The Montblanc Bohème Day & Night watches are powered by the MB 24.20 automatic calibre movement which offers a 42 hour power reserve. Romantic fonts are used throughout the numbering and ‘Jour et Nuit’ writing on the dial, and there’s a caseback where you can view the movement.