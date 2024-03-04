Missed out on Taylor Swift tickets? Disney+ has the next best thing

I'm going to be honest, I'm struggling not to fill this article with Taylor Swift song titles, but Swifites worldwide should be on red (that's one) alert. We've all seen footage of bombastic shows in sold-out stadiums but now Taylor Swift is coming to play your living room.

That's right, after previously being available to rent on demand, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has its streaming home, coming out of the woods and onto Disney+ on March 15th. The musical event of a generation, this is the tour that has proved so hard to get tickets to and spans every 'era' of Swift's incredible back catalogue.

Filmed over Swift's three-night stretch at LA's SoFI Stadium, the original film is a 2-hour 45-minute epic - and that's not even as long as the actual live show! So obviously Disney+ has to go one better and bring us Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) which covers the entire concert and includes 4 new performances

Nothing comes close to hearing Taylor in the flesh, but Swifties know all too well the challenge of getting tickets to the tour and the singer's sheer stamina to perform for that long has to be seen to be believed. In fact, fans who saw the concert film in the cinema were debating when was the best time to take a toilet break to miss out on as little goodness as possible, but now that's no longer an issue - just pause it.

Of course, the most exciting Swift news this year is the April release of the new album The Tortured Poets Department but this film should be enough to fill the blank space from now until April. There are as usual also rumours that March 15th could be accompanied by another Taylor's Version remastered album but who knows - only Taylor.

Whatever era of Taylor Swift you're into, you have to marvel at her work ethic and the sheer number of seats filled around the world to watch a master of her craft at work.