Missed out on Black Friday Fitbit deals? No worries, there is more!

If you are feeling blue because you missed out on all the great Black Friday Fitbit deals, we've got good news for you! All the main models can still be purchased for cheap on Amazon. Cheap Fitbit deals for everyone for Christmas!

Please see below the best Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Ace 2 deals currently live on Amazon. If you are looking for a Christmas gift under £50, go for the Fitbit Inspire HR. If you are looking form a Christmas gift under £150, choose the Fitbit Versa. If you have a bit more than £150, definitely go for the Versa 2.

Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch | Sale price £169 | Was £199.99 | Save £30.99 (15%) on Amazon

Using the integrated voice assistant, get quick news, info and weather, set bedtime reminders and alarms or control your smart home devices with ease. The Fitbit Versa 2 also tracks sleep, heart rate (24/7) and supports smart notifications, among other great features. Not to mention, the battery lasts over four days with just one charge.View Deal

Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch | Sale price £127.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £72 (36%) on Amazon

Tracks steps, distance, floors and active minutes in style with the Fitbit Versa. As expected from a decent fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa monitors heart rate and calories burned 24/7 as well as your sleep so you'll know how well you slumbered. Pay with your wrist and load credit and debit cards to your Wallet in the Fitbit app.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite Fitness Smartwatch | Sale price £99.99 | Was £149.99 | Save £50.99 (34%) on Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a fitness smartwatch that last for over 4 days and features activity, sleep and heart rate tracking, smart notifications, apps compatibility and more. Almost as great as the Fitbit Versa and will have sufficient amount of functionality for most active people.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker | Sale price £73.71 | Was £89.99 | Save £16.28 (18%) on Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire HR does it all what you'd expect from a decent fitness tracker: all-day activity tracking, sleep monitoring, automatic exercise recognition, steps taken/calories burned and even reminders to me. All data fed into the Fitbit app where you can further scrutinise your bio-metric information on handy charts. Up to five days battery life as well!View Deal