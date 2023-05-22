Millions of Nintendo fans agree, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rocks

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In news that will surprise no one, Nintendo has done it again. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is officially the fastest-selling Zelda game of all time, shifting 10 million copies in just three days.

The sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild , which is still undoubtedly one of the best Switch games , Link’s latest Nintendo Switch adventure sees him return to the same world to take on the great evil of Ganon once again.

Although set in the same world as Breath of the Wild, the sandbox is so much bigger with the new sky and underground areas that it feels brand new. Link also has a host of new powers that encourage players to think creatively with Ultrahand letting players build pretty much anything and Fuse letting them combine two components together to create something new.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Critics agree that Nintendo’s latest is amongst its best too. Tears of the Kingdom currently has an incredible score of 95 on reviews aggregator Metacritic and while we caveated that it’s nothing too different from its predecessor, we love it as well.

While it’s off to a great start, Breath of the Wild will take some catching as the best-selling Zelda game of all time, having sold some 29 million copies to date. Perhaps, if it also launches on the Switch Pro or Switch 2 , if Nintendo hurries up and makes one, it will have a chance of breaking the record. But for now, 10 million Zeldas need saving.

Even considering how underpowered it is at this point, the Switch has continued to do well, especially any games with Link or a certain red Italian plumber.