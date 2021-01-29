Microsoft Surface Book 2 laptop deals make a fantastic ultraportable cheaper

Choosing the right laptop is a big decision and especially so when you're looking for a particular type. We tested a lot of different ultraportable laptops to find the best lightweight laptops and Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is up there in 2021 with the best.

Microsoft has been in the business of making laptops under its Surface brand for some time now and they keep getting better and better. There are two different sizes on offer – 13.5-inch and 15-inch – and both can be upgraded to include the very best processors, loads of RAM and storage, and powerful graphics.

In our five star Microsoft Surface Book 2 review, we found that it was by far the most powerful and capable 2-in-1 tablet-laptop hybrid on the market, taking the best bits from a laptop (power) and combining that with the best bits from a tablet (touchscreen and portability).

No matter what your needs are, the Surface Book 2 will deliver.

Despite being incredibly thin and light (hence the inclusion on the best lightweight laptops list), the Surface Book 2 is super powerful, up to the point of being able to run AAA games on high settings. The screen is excellent, battery life easily lasts all day, and it's incredibly portable.

We thoroughly recommend the Surface Book 2, especially with the huge discounts currently available at Amazon and other retailers.

The best Microsoft Surface Book 2 deals (US)

Star deal Microsoft Surface Book 2 | 13.5-inch (3000x2000) | Intel i7 | 8GB / 256GB | $1,999 $1,227 from Amazon

Saving $750 on a laptop of any age or description is an unmissable deal in our eyes and that's exactly what Amazon is currently offering for a high-end Surface Book 2, complete with Intel's 8th-gen i7, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. You're unlikely to find a better deal today.

The best Microsoft Surface Book 2 deals (UK)

The Surface Book 2 comes highly recommended by T3 if you're in the market for a fantastic lightweight ultraportable laptop and are willing to spend slightly more than some rivals for the extra power.