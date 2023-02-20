Meta to introduce Twitter-style paid-for verification for Instagram and Facebook

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that a paid-for verification system will begin rolling out on its platforms this week. The system – which sounds a lot like the controversial Twitter Blue verification system – will see users pay for a host of features.

According to the post on Zuckerberg's personal Facebook page, Meta Verified will enable users to verify their account with a Government ID, earning them a blue verification checkmark for their account. Those signed up will also get extra impersonation protection, to help combat fraudulent accounts trying to impersonate verified users, as well as direct access to customer support.

Zuckerberg says, "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services.

The service will cost $11.99 per month, or $14.99 per month on iOS devices. That additional charge is likely in response to widespread anger over Apple's surcharges on their App Store, which are said to be around 30%. The service will roll out to users in Australia and New Zealand this week, with other countries set to join the fold soon after.

If the response to Twitter Blue is anything to go by, expect some early fireworks. The first 24 hours of that going live saw a host of celebrities and companies impersonated, with users cloning their accounts with official looking usernames and a verified checkmark. The subsequent posts caused carnage, with stock prices for some brands plummeting as users mistook the posts as genuine.

Despite the uproar, many have chosen to shell out for Twitter's service, deeming the outlay worthy of the benefits it provides. Clearly, this is something Meta has noticed, and is hoping to integrate with it's own platforms.