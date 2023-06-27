Meta Quest users get their own version of PS Plus

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meta has announced its own game subscription service that's like PlayStation Plus Essential and Xbox Live Gold, but for VR headset owners.

Meta Quest+ provides two games at the start of each month for one monthly fee. Each can be downloaded and played as many times as you like, as long as you continue to subscribe.

The service is available to Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro owners, and will also support the Meta Quest 3 when it arrives later this year.

How much does Meta Quest Plus cost?

Meta Quest+ is available to subscribe to now, with the first month available for just £1 / $1. Subsequent months will cost £7.99 / $7.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can opt to pay £59.99 / $59.99 for a year's membership - which will include 24 games and save you around £35 / $35 in comparison with monthly payments.

The initial month's offer is only available for the launch window, so you have until 31st July 2023 to take advantage.

You will be able to cancel your subscription at any time, but at the end of that month you'll lose access to all games you've collected so far.

What games do you get with Meta Quest Plus?

Two games will be offered with Meta Quest+ at the start of each calendar month. The two that kickoff the service are the rhythmically pleasing, but very different, Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995.

Pistol Whip is a first-person shooter crossed with a music rhythm game. Developed by Cloudhead Games, it has psychedelic graphics and a throbbing soundtrack.

Pixel Whipped 1995 is more an adventure game, although it includes some 90s-themed 16- and 32-bit games to play in multiple locations, such as an arcade or your virtual bedroom.

Meta has also announced that on 1st August, you'll get Walkabout Mini Golf and the frantic shoot-em-up, Mothergunship: Forge.

While we still don't have an exact release date for the Meta Quest 3, it should be available by the end of the year. In the meantime, Meta has slashed the price of its Meta Quest 2 models, with the 128GB version starting at £299 / $299.

The Meta Quest Pro officially remains at its original price.