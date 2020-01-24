Mega savings on the Apple Watch Series 5 in this limited time deal!

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch, you're in luck – there's never been a better time to snatch up one of the world's most popular smartwatches than right now.

Currys has kicked off the New Year by slashing the price of the Apple Watch Series 5 and the Apple Watch Series 4.

The deal sees the popular smartwatch discounted by as much as £120, perfect if you're looking to save money and get more active this January.

This sale covers a number of Apple Watch models, from the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike Edition with GPS and Cellular, to a number of Apple Watch Series 5 models.

All of the smartwatches on offer are brand new and box-fresh. Check out the deals below:

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with Summit White Nike Sport Band | was £379 | now £319 | save £60 at Currys

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with Summit White Nike Sport Band | was £379 | now £319 | save £60 at Currys

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 in space grey aluminium, with a fetching Summit White Nike Sport Band. You've got a big OLED screen, thinner design than older Apple Watches, heart-rate sensor and built-in ECG, fall detection that can call the emergency services, activity tracking, the ability to play music or podcasts directly to headphones… it's a brilliant bit of kit.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Gold with Pink Sports Band | was £459 | now £319 | save £140 at Currys

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Gold with Pink Sports Band | was £459 | now £319 | save £140 at Currys

Get the Apple Watch Series 4 in gold, with a Pink Sports Band.

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike Edition ( GPS, 40mm) - Silver with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sports Band | Was £399 | Now £379 at Currys

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike Edition ( GPS, 40mm) - Silver with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sports Band | Was £399 | Now £379 at Currys

The Apple Watch Series 5 has a beautiful big screen with an always-on display, health features including heart-rate sensor (including an accurate ECG) and fall detection with emergency calling, loads of fitness tools, smart apps and notifications, calls and messaging, music streaming and more, all on your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 5 ( GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminium with Pink Sand Sports Band | Was £399 | Now £379 at Currys

Apple Watch Series 5 ( GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminium with Pink Sand Sports Band | Was £399 | Now £379 at Currys

Apple Watch Series 5 ( GPS, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium with Black Sports Band | Was £399 | Now £379 at Currys

Apple Watch Series 5 ( GPS, 40mm) - Space Grey Aluminium with Black Sports Band | Was £399 | Now £379 at Currys

