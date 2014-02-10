Mega iOS cloud storage app updated with camera auto-upload

Mega is Kim Dotcom's latest venture and already the entrepaneur has a new target in his sights with Mega's cloud storage features taking on Dropbox

Kim Dotcom's Mega cloud storage app has been updated with image auto-upload letting users backup photos shot on their iPhone straight to the cloud.

On top of auto-upload the app now lets you customise how you upload your photos whether it's over WiFi or uses mobile date. Also new is the addition of a passcode as well as the option to wipe the app should the password be entered incorrectly 10 times.

The Dropbox alternative currently offers 50GB of free cloud storage along with the ability to stream music from within the app and preview images.

For those that are a little more content-heavy then Mega also offers subscription packages with storage going all the way up to 4TB with the ability to access your storage through browser or mobile.

As well as cloud storage Kim Dotcom's also looking to take on the likes of WhatsApp and other chat services by launching Mega chat which offers an encrypted chat service.