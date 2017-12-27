The Zanco Tiny T1 is the world’s smallest phone but is that a good thing?

It’s official, apparently, UK firm Zanco has come up with the world’s smallest phone which it has rather unimaginatively named the Tiny T1 . It is quite possibly modelled on the phone used by Zoolander, in the film Zoolander.

This is a phone, not a smartphone, so it can carry out an old school selection of tasks, ie: calling and texting only. As such the Tiny T1 is being sold as a novelty gift and, judging from the demo video, is more about making people laugh than getting used.

The Zanco Tiny T1 Kickstarter campaign smashed its £25,000 goal to hit £72,000 and means a phone will cost as little as £35, and should be available from May 2018.

We say 'should' because the government is actually looking into banning really small phones because, not to put too fine a point on it, people smuggle them into prisons, hidden in 'bodily cavities'. And say what you like about the Zanco Tiny T1, but it would certainly fit into a 'bodily cavity'.

Whether you intend to shove it up your backside or not, the Tiny T1 is a fully functional non-smart phone and could be a nice back-up device to be kept in a car or bag, or taken to festivals, whether that be in a traditional way, or anally, while your pricey phone stays at home, safe from loss or damage.

The Tiny T1, which is lighter than a two pound coin, actually fits into the smaller pocket on the front of jeans, as well as your arse, and features a full selection of keys for dialling and texting using the built-in display.

To give you exact details, the Zanco Tiny T1 measures 46.7 x 21 12 mm, weighs 13 g and features a half-inch 64 x 32 resolution display. There’s a 200 mAh battery which charges via micro USB that should get you 180 minutes of talk time or three days in standby mode. The Tiny T1 can store 300 phone numbers and 50 texts so you won’t need to remember details in an emergency.

It's also worth knowing that, although the Tiny T1 is able to fit in your bum, it only uses 2G, which is being phased out in a number of countries.