Meet the redesigned T3 magazine

We’ve been making some changes on T3 recently, as you’ve probably noticed. First, we relaunched T3.com, with a new look and more articles around your whole tech lifestyle. And now it’s the magazine’s turn, bringing its 20-year history bang up to date with a clean and clear look, new sections, and even more of the gadgets you love.

A big part of the new T3 is that tech now reaches into every part of our lives. It’s not just the flashiest laptops or phones – everything from our toothbrushes to our radiators are smart and connected. T3’s mission has always been to help you find the coolest tech out there, and now that means showing you how to automate your home as much as it means the latest cameras.

That’s why we’ve expanded our smart home section with more product reviews and advanced home control tips, and created a new opening section that shows not just the cutting-edge tech you need to know about, but also the best cars, fitness and travel gadgets that just help make your life easier.

There’s also a new buyer’s guide, packing 96 of the most important products, so you know exactly what to get when you’re looking for something new. And we still have our real-world reviews, in-depth features and much more – all presented in a super-modern style, that’s easier to read.

In fact, you can take a read through some of it below!

