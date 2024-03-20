Massive 75-inch TCL TV suddenly drops to lowest-ever price on Amazon – only $599!

Big TVs are great, aren't they? The only downsides are that they take up a lot of room and cost a lot of money – but when you've got savings like $300 off the 75-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV, that latter point isn't so much of a problem. This impressive set is now down to just $599 at Amazon!

View the TCL Q6 deal here

We did due diligence (via CamelCamelCamel) and this is the lowest price we've ever seen this massive television set – we can guarantee that it's never been cheaper on Amazon since it was launched, but we can't guarantee that stocks are going to last, so you probably need to make a decision on it sooner rather than later.

TCL Q6 QLED 4K TV: was $899.99 , now $559.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a hefty 33% discount on this excellent TV from TCL. The Q6 comes with 75 inches of screen real-estate, a 4K resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, comprehensive high dynamic range (HDR) support, Google TV on board, and three HDMI 2.0 inputs.

The QLED picture that TCL manages to produce from this panel is something quite special, and with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG included – pretty much all the HDR standards that matter – you're going to get brilliant visuals no matter what your source.

This is a set that's particularly adept at fast-moving images, thanks to its special motion rate tech boost (perhaps why the set is often advertised with an NFL game on screen). Add in the vivid colors and the superior brightness, and it can hold its own against any of the other best 75-inch TVs out there.

Gamers are going to be interested in the maximum 120Hz refresh rate that the set offers (albeit at a lower resolution), though the HDMI ports support the 2.0 rather than the 2.1 standard – something to bear in mind if you're going to hook up a games console to this. There's also Google TV on board, giving you access to all of the streaming apps you need.

Everything considered, it's a great value TV – especially so at its brand new discounted price of $599.99! If you're not quite taken with this deal though, there are plenty more sets to pick from in our best TVs guide.