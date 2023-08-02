Margot Robbie's health specialist spills the tea on star's 'Barbie perfect' skin

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I’m just going to say it. If you haven’t seen Barbie yet, then what could you possibly be waiting for? It seems to be what everyone is talking about at the moment so I’d be seriously surprised if you haven’t engaged in a conversation about it somehow. I went to see the film last weekend and despite being blown away at Greta Gerwig’s incredible mind, I was also distracted by Margot Robbie’s sheer perfection.

Since the film’s trailer was released a few months ago, the Barbie trends have been endless. You can find out how Ryan Gosling got those killer abs or how to turn your home into your own Barbie Dreamhouse with just the click of a button. However, after seeing Margot Robbie up close for a full 1 hour and 54 minutes, it’s no surprise that the focus is now on her flawless complexion.

Jasmine Vico, a London-based skin health specialist, worked closely with the Barbie movie cast throughout filming. It was her role to ensure they had the perfect doll skin, particularly when experiencing early starts and late finishes. Not only did she have the cast undergo a series of LED treatments, but she also had them drink a certain beverage to make sure their skin was at its healthiest.

So, what is the secret?

In a recent Vogue interview , Vico revealed that she introduced milk thistle tea to the Barbie cast’s skincare routine, designed to help their skin from the inside out.

She said “everything in the movies is about lighting. That’s when I thought, okay, we’re going to work on the liver; calm the nervous system; and make skin glow, but crucially, we’re going to work on that glow from within.”

Vico specifically worked closely with Margot Robbie throughout filming, who was said to thoroughly enjoy drinking the milk thistle tea. Robbie is known for being particularly strict with wellness regimes and it seems as if Vico's specialist advice was no exception.

What are the benefits of milk thistle tea?

There are a huge amount of health benefits associated with milk thistle tea, particularly surrounding liver cleansing. Vico says that drinking the tea allows our liver to "produce more glutathione, which then makes the skin more radiant." She also says that "one of the most important ingredients within [the tea] is silymarin, which is now featured a lot in skincare formulas." It sounds like a pretty perfect concoction, right?

As well as protecting your liver, milk thistle tea also helps keep your blood sugar levels down. As well as featuring in skincare formulas, silymarin helps controlling blood sugar levels and may prevent other complications, such as kidney issues.

However, if you have diabetes, talk to your doctor before introducing milk thistle tea as its ingredients may interact with other medications.

How can you try it?

To prepare milk thistle tea at home, crush milk thistle seeds with a pestle and mortar and transfer them to a small pan. Add three cups of water and then bring to the boil, removing the pan soon after this. Soak the seeds for around 20 minutes and then strain with the sieve.

It's recommended that you should drink 1 cup 30 minutes before each meal and 1 cup just before going to bed. It should be noted that this is a temporary routine, and intake should be reduced to 3 cups a day if you drink the tea long term.

