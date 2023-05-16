Man City vs Real Madrid: how to watch Champions League semi-final live stream

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a hard-fought first leg which ended all square, Premier League champions elect Man City welcome serial winners Real Madrid to the Etihad. This game must have a winner and you can watch it anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream Man City vs Real Madrid live stream is on Wednesday the 16th of May.

Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (May 10) U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch anywhere — ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Whoever emerges from this Champions League semi-final second leg will step out as favourites in Istanbul for the final as favourites as the two biggest teams left in the competition face off.

Man City are in line for a historic season, on the precipice of yet another Premier League title and in the FA Cup final. City manager Pep Guardiola will be delighted with his side’s efforts this term, but nothing is assured yet and he will no doubt be dreaming of another solid performance. This fixture is in fact a rematch of last year’s semi-final, where City conceded two late goals to go out from a seemingly unassailable position. Revenge may be a factor but the biggest difference this year is upfront for Man City. Erling Haaland has smashed seemingly every Premier League record with a staggering 52 goals so far this season, while a rejuvenated Nathan Ake (who is a doubt through injury) and John Stones have made new roles their own at full-back. Were City to win, they would be clear favourites to lift their first-ever Champions League trophy, the one that has eluded them up to now.

For Real Madrid, it is a case of “been there and done it” for pretty much all of their players. The defending champions and record 14 times winners have some of the most decorated players in football history on their side, and two Ballon d’Or winners in striker Karim Benzema and midfielder Luka Modric. Carlo Ancelotti is an equally renowned manager with four Champions League titles to his name. While some of the old stars of past years are still burning bright, young winger Vinicius Jr has been a driving force on the pitch, he opened the scoring in the first leg and is simply electric to watch. Left-back Ferland Mendy is Madrid’s only injury concern heading into this game, but fellow French international Eduardo Camavinga has excelled when filling in this season.

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream is one of the biggest games of the season, some of the best players in the world will be on show — don’t miss out!

(Image credit: Quality Sport Images/Getty images)

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream kicks off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday the 17th of May on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

There will of course also be pre-match coverage on BT Sport beforehand. BT is the only place in the UK to watch the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

If you're out of the country temporarily and have a BT Sport subscription, try using ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch it as if your were back in the UK.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the USA

US soccer fans can watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) which also has access to some of the biggest shows on TV such as Survivor and exclusives like Yellowjackets.

Of course, if you are a US citizen out of the country temporarily and have a valid Paramount Plus subscription, try a VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch it like being back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the rest of the world

If you live anywhere else in the world or are out of the UK or US on holiday or business, you can still get access to the live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions and access your legitimate Man City vs Real Madrid live stream.

A streaming VPN is a very handy thing, as it means you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else, and it will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where their servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Man City vs Real Madrid, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with the likes of BBC iPlayer opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab) .