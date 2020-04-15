Make the PS5 wait easier by grabbing Uncharted and Journey for FREE

PlayStation 4 gamers who are desperately waiting for the PS5 have just been thrown a brilliant free gift by Sony. That's because the Japanese console maker has made it so any PS4 owner can log on to the PlayStation Store right now and download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free.

Yes, that's right, totally free. To grab your free copy of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey, simply log-in to the PlayStation Store from from April 15 at 8pm PDT (that's 04:00 AM on the 16th for the UK) through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT and download the games gratis.

The two free games are part of Sony's "Play At Home" initiative, which has two components:

"First, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers."

We think this is a really great initiative by Sony who is not only doing its bit to help ease the current lockdown situation for gamers, but also making it easier for smaller game makers to keep making great games in these trying circumstances, too.

And, well, the games Sony is giving away for free are just top dollar, too, with The Nathan Drake Collection delivering Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception all in glorious remastered condition.

On top of that you then get a fourth title, Journey, which is a celebrated adventure that is as moving as it is mysterious. The game’s life-affirming message is timeless, and perhaps more important now than ever before.