MacBook briefcases don’t come much more luxurious than the Palissy by Carl Friedrik

Are you looking for a top-notch briefcase made from the softest and most natural-feeling leather? Then we might just have found the answer for you.

Made to celebrate the 10th birthday of Carl Friedrik, a London-based maker of leather bags and office accessories, the Palissy briefcase is available in a new finish called Naturale. As the name suggests, this is a type of Italian Vachetta leather that has undergone very little treatment, making do with only a small amount of organic vegetable tannins to give it its colour and texture.

The Palissy briefcase is designed to carry a 14 or 15in MacBook Pro, or any laptop measuring up to 35 x 25 x 1.5cm in a dedicated laptop pocket. It can also carry larger laptops, like the 16in MacBook Pro, in the main compartment, along with notebooks, documents and other essentials.

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

Being minimally treated, the leather of this bag should age with use and develop an attractive, lived-in patina, like the seats of a vintage sports car.

Weighing 1.5kg and measuring 41 x 31 x 7, the bag comes with an optional 40mm wide shoulder strap. Every one of the limited-edition Naturale examples is individually numbered, and the bag is priced at £625. Other, non-limited colour options include cognac, chocolate, navy and black, and they are priced at £575.

Carl Friedrik has also given its Swanfield wallet the Naturale leather treatment. Not a limited edition, the 7.5 x 10.5cm wallet is priced at £115.