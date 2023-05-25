MacBook briefcases don’t come much more luxurious than the Palissy by Carl Friedrik

Are you looking for a top-notch briefcase made from the softest and most natural-feeling leather? Then we might just have found the answer for you.
Made to celebrate the 10th birthday of Carl Friedrik, a London-based maker of leather bags and office accessories, the Palissy briefcase is available in a new finish called Naturale. As the name suggests, this is a type of Italian Vachetta leather that has undergone very little treatment, making do with only a small amount of organic vegetable tannins to give it its colour and texture.
The Palissy briefcase is designed to carry a 14 or 15in MacBook Pro, or any laptop measuring up to 35 x 25 x 1.5cm in a dedicated laptop pocket. It can also carry larger laptops, like the 16in MacBook Pro, in the main compartment, along with notebooks, documents and other essentials.
Being minimally treated, the leather of this bag should age with use and develop an attractive, lived-in patina, like the seats of a vintage sports car.
Weighing 1.5kg and measuring 41 x 31 x 7, the bag comes with an optional 40mm wide shoulder strap. Every one of the limited-edition Naturale examples is individually numbered, and the bag is priced at £625. Other, non-limited colour options include cognac, chocolate, navy and black, and they are priced at £575.
Carl Friedrik has also given its Swanfield wallet the Naturale leather treatment. Not a limited edition, the 7.5 x 10.5cm wallet is priced at £115.