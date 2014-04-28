Lucasfilm dumps games from Star Wars canon

Lucasfilm has declared all Star Wars media outside the films - such as video games, novels and comic books - non-canon.

Lucasfilm has released a statement declaring that the storylines contained within a vast chunk of Star Wars media are to be considered non-canon from here on in. This includes the plots of books, comics and video games.

This means that titles such as The Force Unleashed, Kinect Star Wars and Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic are now diconnected from the events of the Star Wars lore. The only media left untouched - and considered canon - outside the six films, is the Clone Wars animated television show.

Lucasfilm said that all non-canon material now belongs in the Star Wars expanded universe (EU.

"While Lucasfilm always strived to keep the stories created for the expanded universe consistent with our film and television content as well as internally consistent, [George] Lucas always made it clear that he was not beholden to the EU. He set the films he created as the canon," an official blog post read.



"This includes the six Star Wars episodes, and the many hours of content he developed and produced in The Clone Wars. These stories are the immovable objects of Star Wars history, the characters and events to which all other tales must align."

Lucasfilm has confirmed, however, that "all aspects of Star Wars storytelling moving forward will be connected," meaning that presumably the plots for the forthcoming games from EA, will be canon too.