Love fitness? Fitbit just rolled out a bunch of electrifying new updates

Fitbit has forged in the fitness tracking arena, offering a plethora of great products to monitor your exercise. The market is highly contested: Google looks to be launching its own Google Band; Garmin is a veteran; and, an ever-increasing blur between smartwatches and bands now spoil users for choice.

Well, limber up, because Fitbit has announced a bundle of new features that will come to users’ devices from February 8 and the following month. The Fitbit Charge 4 championed the platform; older Fitbit models ended up being retroactively updated with it – that’s right, we’re talking about the Health Metrics Dashboard, with Fitbit announcing that it’s expanding access to its exercise suite to all Fitbit Versa 2 users, Fitbit Inspire 2, and Fitbit Charge 4 users. Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will also get the added functionality.

The brand's devices are synonymous with fitness monitoring and for good reason: not only do the devices cater for a range of skill levels, but the user-friendly interfaces are crucial to a good workout, lest you endure a painful workout AND a hard time getting your device up and running. This new stream of updates should bring your lockdown workout regime along nicely.

For free users of the service, Fitbit’s Health Metrics Dashboard will summarize 7-day trends, picking through your physical tropes to measure performance. Premium members will get to see a broader view of their workout sessions, spanning both 7-day and 30-day trends. The Health Metrics Dashboard is versatile in its analytics, too: resting heart rate, breathing, skin temperature, and heart rate variability, are all available.

All of this is happening against a flurry of Fitbit updates, including Fitbit Sense users across New Zealand, Canada, and the US geographies, receiving access to electrocardiogram monitoring. Fitbit Charge 4 users can now track their SpO2 readings from the ease of their wrist, rather than having to open the app. Back in late 2020, it finally boosted its devices with Google Assistant through Fitbit OS 5.1. T3’s pick of the best Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Charge deals should keep you covered should you be in the market.

Blood glucose is a buzzword at the moment, touching all areas of the fitness world, and a major part of Fitbit’s plans. The company will roll out a blood glucose tracking tool for the US Fitbit app. Akin to Health Metrics, a premium and free version will be available: free access will enable users to set reminders, log blood glucose, and compare over 7-days. Premium users, meanwhile, will get that more extensive 30-day comparison.

Fitbit’s wearables, of course, form part of a wider cohort of trackers on the market that do everything – and more. Check out our rundown of the best fitness trackers for the best one to meet your goals. In the meantime, if you already own a Fitbit, then keep your eyes peeled for the enhanced fitness features.