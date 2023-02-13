Love Coke? Then you'll love this limited edition Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a big fan of fizz, a Coca-Cola connoisseur, or just love a limited edition phone, this new release from Realme is the one for you. The brand has released a special run of their new Realme 10 Pro handset with custom branding courtesy of the iconic cola company, and it goes on sale tomorrow.

We've used previous generations of their devices – the Realme 9 Pro impressed our reviewer thanks to a performance that punched above its price point. And the newer 10 Pro looks a step up again.

The phone features a 120Hz boundless display, with a 93.76% screen-to-body ratio and 1mm bezels. It's a 6.7-inch FHD+ display too, which gives video content and games an extra edge. Inside, a Snapdragon 695 processor powers proceedings, while a 108MP main sensor allows for superb shot-snapping. And, with a 5,000mAh battery, you can be sure that it will keep going all day long.

Of course, we aren't just talking about the standard Realme 10 Pro today. This limited edition adds a splash of Coca-Cola's iconic red and white logo on the back of the device, along with more Coke themed goodies inside. Apps are themed with a cola-based twist, while wallpapers and charging animations are also given a new twist. Plus, unique sounds are employed, such as the fizzing sound of Coca-Cola for messages, the Coke theme song for calls and the sound of a bottle being opened as a camera shutter sound.

As if that wasn't enough to tantalise your taste buds, the boxset also features a host of thematic goodies. Among the highlights are the sticker panels, a can shaped number card, and a SIM card needle customised to look like a bottle top.

The saddest part about this is that it's unlikely to hit the UK market, with tomorrows release looking set for Indian consumers only. It's priced at ₹20,999 – approximately £210 – and for that money, should be considered an absolute bargain.