Love Lizzo? Presale tickets for UK tour 2023 available for Three & O2 customers

O2 Priority grants pre-sale for all four UK 2023 shows, while the Three+ app offers pre-sale for Manchester

Lizzo
(Image credit: AB+DM (via O2 Priority))
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
last updated

Love Lizzo? Of course you do, who doesn't? The US star announced her UK tour just days ago – and certain UK mobile network customers can get their hands on tickets right now. 

Yup, you read that correctly, right now – which is a full 48 hours ahead of the general on-sale date for other customers, commencing 7 October 2022. 

Three UK customers can get early purchase access for the Manchester show, taking place on 11 March 2023. O2 Priority grants customers early purchase access primarily for the London show, taking place on 15 March 2023 (at The O2, but of course), but the other three shows (Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester) will also be available according to O2's website (opens in new tab).

If you're a Three network customer and have your heart set on her Manchester show to go sing your heart out, you'll want to open the Three+ rewards app where the Tickets section should contain all the info (if you've previously registered). O2 Priority, meanwhile, is available via the network's Priority app or its dedicated website (opens in new tab)

The offer is restricted to one per customer, purchasing up to four presale tickets. It's on a first-come, first-served basis, assuming it doesn't sell out in a matter of seconds. 

Not a customer of either network? Ticketmaster is the only other seller (opens in new tab), where tickets go on sale from noon on 7 October 2022. There are four UK dates, details as follows, so good luck bagging your ideal location and date:

  • Wed 8 March 2023: Glasgow at OVO Hydro
  • Thur 9 March 2023: Birmingham at Utilita Arena
  • Sat 11 March 2023: Manchester at AO Arena
  • Wed 15 March 2023: London at The O2
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor.

