Love Lizzo? Presale tickets for UK tour 2023 available for Three & O2 customers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Love Lizzo? Of course you do, who doesn't? The US star announced her UK tour just days ago – and certain UK mobile network customers can get their hands on tickets right now.

Yup, you read that correctly, right now – which is a full 48 hours ahead of the general on-sale date for other customers, commencing 7 October 2022.

Three UK customers can get early purchase access for the Manchester show, taking place on 11 March 2023. O2 Priority grants customers early purchase access primarily for the London show, taking place on 15 March 2023 (at The O2, but of course), but the other three shows (Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester) will also be available according to O2's website (opens in new tab).

If you're a Three network customer and have your heart set on her Manchester show to go sing your heart out, you'll want to open the Three+ rewards app where the Tickets section should contain all the info (if you've previously registered). O2 Priority, meanwhile, is available via the network's Priority app or its dedicated website (opens in new tab).

The offer is restricted to one per customer, purchasing up to four presale tickets. It's on a first-come, first-served basis, assuming it doesn't sell out in a matter of seconds.

Not a customer of either network? Ticketmaster is the only other seller (opens in new tab), where tickets go on sale from noon on 7 October 2022. There are four UK dates, details as follows, so good luck bagging your ideal location and date: