T3 Live: today's tech news in brief

Google Pixel should be easier to use in the rain soon
Google will reportedly push an update to its Pixel phones that will increase usability in poor weather conditions.
A touch sensitivity feature has been found in Android 14 beta code that suggests the display will be more responsive in the rain, for example.
Bluetooth speakers don't have to look boring
Marshall has partnered with street fashion brand Patta for a special edition of its Emberton II Bluetooth speaker.
It'll be available from 23 February and priced around £180.
The end of the Apple notch?
Apple is reportedly planning big changes to its entry-level iPhone SE, which could be launched later this year.
Tipster Majon Bu posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the forthcoming cheaper Apple device could gain the Dynamic Island that it introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series but then expanded to the entire iPhone 15 range. It'll put paid to the notch for good.