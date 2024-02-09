T3 Live: today's tech news in brief

Live

We cover a wide range of subjects here on T3, from the latest shows coming to streaming services, to Apple and Samsung device launches and even air fryers, so it can be hard keeping up with the latest news as it happens.

That's why we've created a new live service to bring you the latest news across our many interests, all presented in bitesized chunks. We'll be updating the this page with new stories as the day progresses too, so you can regularly come back to find something fresh.

So, without further ado, here are the latest stories on Friday, 9 February 2024.

Google Pixel should be easier to use in the rain soon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

Google will reportedly push an update to its Pixel phones that will increase usability in poor weather conditions.

A touch sensitivity feature has been found in Android 14 beta code that suggests the display will be more responsive in the rain, for example.

Read more on this story here

Bluetooth speakers don't have to look boring

Marshall Emberton II Patta

(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall has partnered with street fashion brand Patta for a special edition of its Emberton II Bluetooth speaker.

It'll be available from 23 February and priced around £180.

Read more on this story here

The end of the Apple notch?

iPhone SE 2024 render

(Image credit: Upinthezone / X)

Apple is reportedly planning big changes to its entry-level iPhone SE, which could be launched later this year.

Tipster Majon Bu posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the forthcoming cheaper Apple device could gain the Dynamic Island that it introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series  but then expanded to the entire iPhone 15 range. It'll put paid to the notch for good.

Read more on this story here

