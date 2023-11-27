Live your best Back to the Future life with this half-price hoverboard!

But be quick, you'll only have until the end of the night to snag it

The Hover-1 Rival Hoverboard on a red and green background
(Image credit: Argos)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

It's getting to that time folks. Having spent all day searching for the best Cyber Monday deals, it's getting to the hour of the weird and wonderful.

Fortunately, those can also be really fun. While it might not be something you'd think of, you can find some really cool products which are great for gifting or treating yourself.

That's exactly what I've found here. Right now, you can snag a Hover-1 Rival Black Hoverboard for just £75 – that's half price!

Hover-1 Rival Black Hoverboard:  was £150

Hover-1 Rival Black Hoverboard: was £150, now £75 at Argos
Save £75 on this Hover-1 Rival Black Hoverboard at Argos. This futuristic means of travel can travel at up to 7mph, with enough juice to cover 3 miles. There's even enough to tackle inclines of up to 8 degrees.

View Deal

That's a devilishly cool thing to have. It's perfect for younger users, and could make a smashing Christmas gift for kids. Plus, if you do decide to have a go yourself, you no longer have to worry about ending up on You've Been Framed – so has there ever been a better time to buy?

It's packed with decent specs too. Okay, a 7mph top speed and a 3 mile range isn't going to trouble the best EVs on the market, but it's more than enough for skirting around the house.

Plus, bright LED headlights ensure you can always see where you're going. Or, at least, your toes can. Plus, the anti-slip footpads ensure you won't slip off of the device.

Be quick if you want to snag one, though. These deals are set to end tonight, at which point you'll have to pay more for the privilege. And that's just no fun for anyone.

CATEGORIES
Deals Auto
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸