Live your best Back to the Future life with this half-price hoverboard!

It's getting to that time folks. Having spent all day searching for the best Cyber Monday deals, it's getting to the hour of the weird and wonderful.

Fortunately, those can also be really fun. While it might not be something you'd think of, you can find some really cool products which are great for gifting or treating yourself.

That's exactly what I've found here. Right now, you can snag a Hover-1 Rival Black Hoverboard for just £75 – that's half price!

Hover-1 Rival Black Hoverboard: was £150 , now £75 at Argos

Save £75 on this Hover-1 Rival Black Hoverboard at Argos. This futuristic means of travel can travel at up to 7mph, with enough juice to cover 3 miles. There's even enough to tackle inclines of up to 8 degrees.

That's a devilishly cool thing to have. It's perfect for younger users, and could make a smashing Christmas gift for kids. Plus, if you do decide to have a go yourself, you no longer have to worry about ending up on You've Been Framed – so has there ever been a better time to buy?

It's packed with decent specs too. Okay, a 7mph top speed and a 3 mile range isn't going to trouble the best EVs on the market, but it's more than enough for skirting around the house.

Plus, bright LED headlights ensure you can always see where you're going. Or, at least, your toes can. Plus, the anti-slip footpads ensure you won't slip off of the device.

Be quick if you want to snag one, though. These deals are set to end tonight, at which point you'll have to pay more for the privilege. And that's just no fun for anyone.