Limited edition red BlackBerry Passport comes to the UK

Any Brits out there looking to rock a more alternative handset? Why not check out the limited edition red BlackBerry Passport.

The limited edition red BlackBerry Passport has finally reached UK shores, after debuting in the US on Black Friday (November 28) last year.

The red and black handset is certainly eye-catching, making the 1:1 aspect ratio Passport stand out even more from the mainstream crowds of Microsoft Lumia phones, Android phones and iPhones.

If you're a BB-nut and like what you see, then you better act fast. Due to the "limited-edition" aspect,BlackBerryhas stressed quantities won't last.

Amazon, Clove Technologies, Mobile Phones Direct and Unlocked Mobiles are just some of the players stocking the exclusive handset.

The BlackBerry Passport has a 4.5-inch display with a 1440 x 1440 resolution along with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM. It also packs a 13-megapixel rear-camera, a Snapdragon801chip and a 30-hour battery life.

With the help of the Passport, the Canadian firm aims to return back to profitability in 2016 highlighting China as a priority market.

Despite BlackBerry suffering from Passport shortages last year, CEO John Chen explained he was pleased, seeing it as a sign of strong demand.