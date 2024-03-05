LIFX takes on Philips Hue with brand new outdoor smart lighting range

QUICK SUMMARY After a tumultuous few years, LIFX is under new ownership and back with a brand new outdoor smart lighting range. The new outdoor range includes Wi-Fi-powered outdoor string lights, path lights, spotlights and an outdoor lightstrip. They are all available to buy now, ranging from $100 to $170, but are currently only stocked in the US.

Within the last few years, a considerable amount of brands have entered the smart lighting industry. Whilst there's some contenders more capable than others, the variety of models out there means there's something for everyone. We're not joking - check out our guides to the best smart bulbs and best outdoor lights if you're feeling like a browse.

One smart lighting brand that has recently reappeared is LIFX. The Australian-based company started off strong in 2012, with many people comparing it to the likes of Philips Hue. However, after feeling the effects of Covid-19 and almost going out of business in 2022, LIFX is back and ready for business.

Unlike Philips Hue, LIFX is known for manufacturing smart lights that don't require a hub to operate, making them more accessible and affordable. However, its range was limited to indoor lighting only, with a strong focus on smart bulbs. Now, for the first time, LIFX has launched a range of outdoor smart lights.

LIFX's new outdoor range includes Wi-Fi-powered outdoor string lights, path lights, spotlights and an outdoor lightstrip. They are all available to buy now, ranging from $100 to $170, and are currently only stocked in the US.

String Light (24ft / 12 LED bulbs)

Path LED Light (available in square or round)

Spot LED Light

Outdoor Neon Flex (16ft)

Another big twist is that each light is Matter-compatible, meaning they'll work with Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Apple Home. Philips Hue only introduced Matter support for the Hue Bridge towards the end of last year, so that fact LIFX is only a few months behind them is seriously impressive. Make sure to check out the entire list of Matter-compatible devices to see if your ecosystem is on there.