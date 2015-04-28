LG G4 arrives covered in cow

This isn't your Ted Baker wallet, the latest bedroom paddle from the 50 Shades of Grey merchandise line or an overpriced Apple Watch strap - this is a smartphone that's actually covered in cow.

From the front the LG G4 looks like any other high-end smartphone. A 5.5-inch QHD display sits on top of a powerful Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The removable 3000mAh battery is sizeable, the microSD slot useful, the Android Lollipop OS tasty and the 13MP camera serviceable - but it's what LG has stuck on the back which has really got people talking.

In an attempt to stand out in an increasingly similar smartphone market you'll find the soft touch of leather against your palm when you pick up the LG G4.

Having a cow

An this isn't just any type of leather, oh no. This is vegetable tanned leather (mmm, our favourite), which LG claims is only used in around 10% of goods.

If leather really isn't to your taste then LG does offer a couple of other choices, but if you do end up opting for the metallic titan black, shiny gold or ceramic white then prepared to be branded 'boring', 'unadventurous' and 'a whimp' by those with far better fashion sense than you.