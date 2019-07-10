LG fridge and freezer line-up boasts A+++ energy efficiency and impressive warranty

LG has just shown us its newest models at an unveiling event that took place inside its headquarters in Seoul, with some very cool fridges and freezers taking centre stage. We particularly liked the look of the GBB72PZEFN Bottom Freezer, which comes complete with a beefy A+++ energy efficiency rating.

This brand new appliance has been designed from the ground up and comes packed with plenty to keep us consumers happy. With more of us wanting fresher-for-longer produce the Korean manufacturer has worked hard to develop a machine that boasts optimal cooling conditions.

As a result, the GBB72PZEFN Bottom Freezer features Linear Cooling along with Door Cooling. LG describes them as complimentary technologies, which work in tandem to keep your favourite vegetables looking, feeling and tasting just as they should. The new appliance can cool things down quicker and keep the even cooling more consistent thanks to air vents located in the front of the fridge.



LG reckons that it delivers an improvement in performance by up to 32% compared to a similar model (the GBB60NSZHE) without the door cooling feature. What’s more, the dynamic operation of these features means that you should get more consistent cooling and little depreciation of veg, even with the door being opened and closed multiple times. LG told us that fluctuations would remain with ±0.5 degrees Celsius, which is pretty impressive we think.

It’s very accommodating too, with an innovative 2-step folding shelf adjustment option proving useful for anyone who wants to keep an entire pot of ‘something they prepared earlier’ inside. A five-bottle wine rack up top, plus lots of sensible freezer boxes in the lower half will make it a popular choice for those who enjoy a tipple and like to stockpile lots of frozen nosh respectively.



Staying with the GBB72PZEFN Bottom Freezer, the Korean appliance maker underlined how they like to keep customers happy, not just with the products themselves but by also backing that up with lots of support. Adding muscle to that bold claim is the fact that the new Bottom Freezer will come with an industry-first 20-year warranty.

LG has also spent considerable development time on producing slimmer models, with its Slim French Door Fridge proving to be another highlight with its A+ energy efficiency rating. These new units are slightly narrower at just 835 millimetres across, which might prove useful if you’re depressingly stretched for kitchen space. However, that doesn't mean there’s been a compromise on the inside.

LG has come up with space-saving insulation and a less bulky interior construction that means you actually gain on storage space. Indeed, we were impressed by the way the inside features a flat back design, meaning there’s more room for piling in your favourite foodstuffs with 423-litres of storage overall – 280 in the fridge and 143 in the freezer. And, much like others in the industry, LG has spent time on incorporating LED lighting, which’ll probably do a very good job of making even a plate of tired old leftovers look good.

You also get the same Linear Cooling outlined above along with neat features like the InstaView Door-in-Door. This allows you to see your favourite and frequently used items by tapping on the door a couple of times. It seems like a bit of a novelty at first, but does become more useful the longer you spend time with the appliance.

Also on the outside, the matte black stainless finish of the example we saw looked awesome. It’s a nice alternative to humdrum white or showy stainless steel. We were keen on the water dispenser panel too, which features refreshingly simple control options plus there’s the option for getting crushed ice from the ice dispenser.

We also managed to get ‘under the bonnet’ of the new appliance line-up thanks to an impressive factory tour. While the new fridges and freezers looked great it was good to see the real nuts and bolts of the LG manufacturing process. Central to these new machines is the Inverter Linear Compressor, which is a unit that allows the latest range to be more efficient, quieter and reliable. In fact, LG reckons the new line is up to 25% quieter than outgoing models.

Icing on the cake comes from the benefit of LG’s SmartThinQ, which offers users the ability to remotely control and monitor their appliances using Wi-Fi and a smartphone. Again, this is a feature that does become more useful the more you fire it up for a quick look-see on how your new appliance and, more importantly, those prized contents inside are doing.