LG smart TVs just got a great free gaming upgrade

LG makes some of the very best TVs in the world today, and is a particular champion when it comes round to the best gaming TVs.

Indeed, many of LG's smart TVs excel at playing games on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with advanced gaming features making games look and run brilliantly.

And now LG TV owners have just got another great gaming upgrade, as the South Korean company has confirmed that Google Stadia is now available on any LG smart TV running webOS 5.0 and higher.

The news means that LG TV owners, OLED screen or otherwise, can now download the Google Stadia app directly on their television and get gaming straight away providing they have a USB controller handy.

There's a free 1-month trial to Google Stadia Pro, too, which grants access to over 200 games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3, and Baldur’s Gate 3. This means that you can enjoy the full Google Stadia experience without having to spend a penny.

Google Stadia Pro also unlocks visual features that the majority of LG smart TV owners will want, such as 4K resolution, HDR support, 60 FPS gameplay and 5.1 surround sound. On a TV such as the T3 award winning LG C1, Google Stadia will look at its best with a Pro subscription.

Here at T3 we think this is yet another great free upgrade in terms of smart TV functionality from LG, and one that really helps continue to build its reputation as the TV maker that delivers for gamers most.