LG C2 or Sony A80J: which OLED TV should I buy in the Black Friday sales?

When you're relying on Black Friday deals to bring you the best TV pricing, you don't want to rush in and just buy the first thing that appears. It takes research and patience to get the best bargains.

If you're looking for the best OLED TV for your needs, and specifically a 55-inch model, then there are two particularly attractive panels available in the sales: the LG C2 and Sony A80J.

They're the same size, similar in features, and cost more or less the same during the sales period. But, heck, which one are you going to buy: LG C2 or Sony A80J? Here's which model makes best sense for which kind of buyer...

LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV: was £1,269, now £1,134 at Amazon UK / was $1,599, now $1,297 at Amazon US

The LG C2 OLED TV is the best OLED TV on the market for most people and a stellar choice for gamers too, with support for 4K HDR visuals, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate, that makes PS5 and Xbox Series X games look the best they can. It's a bit brighter than its Sony competitor, but a bit pricier too.

Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV: was £1399/$1899, now £998 at Amazon UK / $999 at Best Buy US

Sony's 55-inch 4K UHD entry from 2021 still stands strong, whether you're a movie fanatic or gaming fan. Many say it's the better option for movie-watchers over the LG, but it's the reduced price point that'll bring the most appeal as it's under four-figures for Black Friday.

For movie lovers: many suggest that the Sony A80J has the upper hand when it comes to finesses picture processing that movie-lovers will adore.

For keen gamers: the input lag of the LG C2 is among the best you can find in any current TV, which means super responsiveness. It's got HDMI 2.1 sockets at all four of its sites, which is great for all things VRR, ALLM, and 4K/120.

That said, the Sony A80J also supports HDMI 2.1, just not at every port, and following a spring 2022 update also features VRR, ALLM and 4K/120. So gamers and PS5 players are also well supported here.

Design-wise it's personal preference really. The Sony A80J uses its panel to emanate sound, so there are no scruffy-looking speakers staring at you. The LG C2 is still very elegant, though, with a thin-bezel edging.

In summary: the LG C2 is slightly brighter, preferable for gamers, but also more expensive; the Sony A80J is less bright but many movie heads swear its processing is ideal, it's still great for gamers, and it's the cheaper of the pair. And it might be that last factor that makes it the choice out of these two TVs this Black Friday.