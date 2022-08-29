Save £600 on the LG OLED C2 TV & get the SN4 Soundbar for free

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The August bank holiday is here, and the sales are already in full swing, giving shoppers a full 3 days to shop the latest deals and discounts from popular retailers. If you’re looking for a new TV, the LG Bank Holiday sale is here with big savings on its popular OLED TVs, laptops and fridge freezers, plus free product giveaways.

The best deal we’ve found from the LG Bank Holiday sale is on the 5-star LG OLED C2 TV. Right now, shoppers can get 39% off the LG OLED 42C2 TV and get the LG Soundbar SN4 for free.

Originally priced at £1,649.96, the LG OLED 42C2 TV has had £649.98 knocked off the price, taking it down to £999.98. Not only can shoppers save over £600 on a quality OLED TV, but when they buy the LG OLED 42C2 TV, they’ll also receive the SN4 soundbar for free.

Rated as one of the best LG TVs (opens in new tab) on the market, the LG OLED 42C2 TV is a high-end TV that’s packed full of features, including a high brightness OLED panel and incredible image processing. This deal is on the 42-inch model which is one of the smaller screen sizes you can get, but as it’s powered by OLED technology, you’re still getting crisp colours, contrast and picture quality.

The LG OLED 42C2 TV has also made the top 3 in our guide for the best OLED TVs (opens in new tab). While OLED TVs aren’t cheap, this price cut is a pretty decent discount that sees the LG OLED 42C2 TV drifting into the best TVs under £1000 (opens in new tab). To improve the audio power of this TV, LG is also throwing in the LG Soundbar SN4 (worth £249.98) for free.

This deal is available from now until 30th August. To view the LG OLED 42C2 TV and free LG Soundbar SN4 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more LG Bank Holiday sale offers.

Save £650 on the LG OLED 42C2 TV and get the LG Soundbar SN4 for free. This TV and soundbar bundle features the advanced LG OLED 42C2 TV which is designed for movies, series and sport watching, streaming and gaming. This 42-inch screen has a smart platform for easy access to your favourite streaming apps and channels. To enhance the audio experience on your TV, the LG Soundbar SN4 syncs seamlessly to the LG OLED 42C2 TV and uses adaptive audio for quality sound. See our 5-star LG C2 review (opens in new tab) for more details.

In the LG Bank Holiday sale – which is running from 24th-30th August – shoppers can also find special deals on laptops and fridge freezers. For example, you can get 25% off on the LG gram 17” Ultra-lightweight Laptop and LG gram +view Portable Monitor bundle (opens in new tab). For those who need a new large kitchen appliance, the LG InstaView Door-in-Door American Fridge Freezer is 24% off (opens in new tab) which keeps your food fresh, dispenses water and ice, and comes with a 10 year warranty.