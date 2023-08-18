Lenovo Legion Go looks like the perfect blend of Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch I've been looking for

Leaked images show a handheld gaming beast that could offer the best of both worlds

Lenovo Legion Go leaked image
(Image credit: Windows Report)
We reported on a rumoured rival to the Steam Deck a couple of weeks ago, alleged to be from Lenovo this time. Well, not only do we now have more information to share, but a selection of purported press images have leaked.

They show that the Lenovo Legion Go is no mere competitor to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, it's also taking aim at the Nintendo Switch for good measure.

That's because, if the images are real, we can clearly see that Lenovo plans to have Joy-Con-style detachable controllers either side of the PC handheld console. And there's a kick stand on the rear so, technically, at least two gamers can play against or with each other on the same screen – much like on the Switch.

Lenovo Legion Go leaked image

(Image credit: Windows Report)

The images were posted by Windows Report which also confirms that it will run Windows 11 rather than Linux or a dedicated operating system. It will also allegedly be powered by the same sort of AMD Phoenix platform as the Asus ROG Ally.

This essentially means you'll be able to play your Steam games on it, but also access the other digital retailers, such as the Epic Games Store. And cloud gaming should work well, as we can see no reason why Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Antstream Arcade wouldn't run perfectly well.

It'll also be a beast when it comes to retro gaming, as there are hundreds of emulators out there that should work fine with it. And, with the detachable controllers, you can while away hours with a friend on something like Gauntlet, for example.

Lenovo Legion Go leaked image
(Image credit: Windows Report)

In terms of other specifications, you can clearly see a couple of massive heat vents on the rear of the device that will undoubtedly help keep the CPU and GPU cool. There are rear buttons too, although the one on the back of the right control unit is a little weird as it will surely get accidentally pressed.

Windows Report also points out that the Legion Go has two USB-C ports – one top, one bottom. There's also a headphone jack and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

There's no indication yet on when the Lenovo Legion Go might be formerly announced, although with Gamescom and IFA on the immediate horizon, we'd be surprised if it wasn't in the next two weeks.

