My favourite cloud gaming service is on Xbox but it's not Xbox Cloud Gaming

Antstream Arcade is the best cloud gaming service available on consoles today

Antstream Arcade running on Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

I have been a big supporter of cloud gaming since the days of OnLive. The ability to play games instantly without needing dedicated hardware, save for a game controller is hugely appealing.

Yes, there is a latency issue to overcome and you need a decent internet connection, but having hundreds of games available to stream without a console or gaming PC anywhere in sight is a dream many of us have had for years.

We've had casualties along the way – the aforementioned OnLive and Google's Stadia being two of the biggest – and, strictly speaking, cloud games still work best on a console or PC, but we're getting there. And, I believe that Antstream is leading the way.

It has recently launched its Antstream Arcade service for Xbox consoles, having already been available on computers and Android devices, and I'm hooked. In many ways, it is better than Microsoft's own Xbox Cloud Gaming for me. And that's not just because I'm a retro games nut.

Antstream Arcade search page

(Image credit: Antstream)

Antstream Arcade is a portal to more than 1,400 titles from the early days of gaming – the 70s, 80s and 90s. It features emulated games originally released for the ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, Amiga, SNES, Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, and many more home computers and consoles of yore.

That in itself appeals to me greatly, considering my career has seen me edit plenty of gaming magazines and produce/appear on TV shows about the subject – Your Commodore (YC), Your Amiga, plus Channel 4's GamesMaster and Sky's Games World being the most notable. For me, Antstream Arcade presents fond memories of taking screenshots with a camera while sitting underneath a bin bag to block out the light, or of commentating on a TV challenge where a celebrity woefully fails to win a joystick sprayed with gold paint.

But, it's also so much more than that – while being a retrospective look back at the past, it shows a bright future for cloud gaming in general, one where games load instantly and controller lag is a thing of the past.

Antstream Arcade favourites screen

(Image credit: Antstream)

The main reason why Antstream's service has rapidly risen to the top of my favourites is that it is superfast and super-responsive.

Let's face it, games of the 80s in particular were almost universally tough, with pixel-perfect jumps and movements needed to progress. Add latency to the mix and you'd be stuffed. Admittedly, frame rates back then were nothing to shout about, but timing was still key.

Anstream Arcade manages to present all of its games with nigh-on instant response times, making them even more of a joy to play today. You'd be hard pushed to find similar interaction on any other cloud gaming platform right now.

Of course, retro games aren't exactly data intensive and don't really need to be streamed at 4K 60fps on the best televisions around, so that helps. But just try the service for yourself and you'll see what I mean.

Antstream Arcade Mortal Kombat page

(Image credit: Antstream)

On top of that, many of the games on the service are enhanced through player challenges and tournaments. Some even have added extras, with the potential for new levels and the like. And every game has an auto save plus three manual save slots for you to pick up where you left off. In short, every effort has been made to make it as user friendly as possible, and that's what will inevitably attract a wider audience.

Whether they'll want to play a 40-year-old fighting game where the sticks are the main characters rather than their weapons, we'll have to see. But for me, cloud gaming has finally got a platform I can really get behind.

Antstream Arcade is available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One now, priced at £29.99 for a year's access, £79.99 for lifetime membership.

CATEGORIES
Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest