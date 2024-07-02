Leica D-Lux 8 available to buy today – is this the cheap Leica for you?

Quick Summary Leica has unveiled its latest camera – the Leica D-Lux 8. Packed with brilliant features, the D-Lux 8 is also the cheapest camera in the brand's range – will you be buying one?

When it comes to compact cameras, finding something which ticks every box can feel like an impossible task. You want a small footprint, of course, but without sacrificing on image quality.

It would also be great to keep lots of tactile control on the body itself, with dials and buttons to simply the experience. Oh, and of course, it can't be too pricey, either. It's not hard to see why we have trouble.

But maybe not for much longer. Today, the Leica D-Lux 8 is available to buy – and it may just be the Leica you've been waiting for all your life.

This model packs in a micro four thirds sensor. That's smaller than an APS-C sensor, but should still offer decent image quality. This one will snap 21MP images, and 4k 30fps video, so it's pretty capable.

(Image credit: Leica)

Tacked onto the front of that is the real hot stuff – a sleek array of German glass. The Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens here offers and equivalent focal length range of 24-75mm in full-frame terms. That's a decent range for most users, allowing you to go from wide angle landscapes to tight portrait shots, with everything else in between.

Elsewhere, you'll find contrast detection autofocussing, macro modes with as little as 3cm of focus distance and a range of different program modes. That includes classics like Aperture Priority and Shutter Priority, a range of Scene Mode settings – Portrait, Landscape, Night Scenery and more – as well as full manual shooting.

Interestingly, there is a Miniature Effect mode on offer, too. It's not quite clear what that entails, though the wording certainly suggests it could mimic the miniature faking style usually achieved with tilt-shift lenses. We'll have to wait until we get hands on to know more there.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arguably the most exciting thing about this release, though, is the price. At £1,450, this is the cheapest Leica camera you can buy brand new right now. It's a really compelling price for a high end shot-snapping device, and should make it a no-brainer pick for many – particularly now that the design is reminiscent of the more expensive Leica Q3 and Leica SL3 models.