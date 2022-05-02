Get 20% off Lego Star Wars sets for Star Wars Day 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Calling all Lego Star Wars fans! Lego is one of the most popular toys of all time and it still appeals to people of all ages. The best Lego sets are the themed collections that have become big collectors items, including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Friends sets.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to love these Lego deals from shopDisney. For Star Wars Day a.k.a May the Fourth Be With You, shopDisney is offering 20% off select Lego Star Wars sets.

Shop all Lego Star Wars deals

These Lego Star Wars deals from shopDisney include models and characters from the classic film series up to the latest sequels and TV series. The best Lego Star Wars sets combine the fun and nostalgia of both brands. The sets are incredibly detailed and accurate to the popular series, plus they’re fun to build!

In celebration of Star Wars Day, there are plenty of Lego Star Wars deals to shop from, including favourite characters like R2-D2, helmet sets from Luke Skywalker and The Mandalorian and ship models like the Millennium Falcon and the Imperial Star Destroyer. Mini-figurines are also included in most model purchases.

The Lego Star Wars sale at shopDisney starts today – Monday 2nd May – and ends on Thursday 5th May so you have plenty of time to shop this sale. Here are our top three Lego Star Wars deals to shop this week.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Set 75308: was £174.99, now £139.99 at shopDisney

One of the most beloved Star Wars characters of all time, this R2-D2 set is made up of over 2300 pieces. This model set is incredibly detailed and authentic to the popular droid from the franchise. Once built, the features include a rotating head (which has a hidden compartment with a lightsaber inside), retractable middle leg, opening and extendable hatches and periscope. The set comes with a display stand, information plaque and the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Lego brick.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Set 75313: was £699.99, now £559.99 at shopDisney

The Ultimate Collector AT-AT Series set has over 6000 pieces and is inspired by the vehicle from the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. It’s an epic model to build and features posable legs and head, opening hatches and cannons. This model set comes with an information plaque and 9 Lego Star Wars mini-figures, including Luke Skywalker, Snowtroopers, AT-AT drivers and General Veers.