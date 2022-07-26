Lego Minifigure maker lets you create a mini you

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Here at T3 Towers, we absolutely love Lego – who doesn't? We've spent a lot of time finding the best Lego sets, the best Lego Technic sets, and the best Lego Star Wars sets, among many others.

But sometimes the general sets just don't cut it, such as when you want to create a perfect replica of yourself, or someone you know, in Minifigure format.

Well, Lego is testing a way to do just that, called the Lego Minifigure Factory (opens in new tab) (via Jay's Bricks Blog (opens in new tab)), currently available in beta for a lucky few people.

You can see an example that we quickly created below and the various options – heads, headwear, torso, legs, accessories – available for customisation. Each Minifigure costs $11.99 and Lego has limited them to one per household in the US.

(Image credit: Future)

"We're still putting the final touches on this new area, so some parts and features may not be available," says Lego.

"There is a limit of one minifigure per household at this time. You may also find that the page is unavailable from time to time."

Of course, you can't just make any old Minifigure and Lego will be moderating the designs to avoid anything inappropriate or offensive.

Lego already offers a Build a Minifigure (opens in new tab) service in some countries but this new tool goes above and beyond, especially when it comes to customising torsos.

We can't wait for Lego to open this up to everyone – check back at T3 for updates as we get them. In the meantime, check our some great deals on the best Lego sets.

Today's best Lego Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £129.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £191.29 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £224.13 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Today's best Lego Mindstorms Robot Inventor deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £695.42 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)