Le Creuset deals at John Lewis: Up to 40% off the finest pans and casseroles in their summer sale

Le Creuset cookware is premium quality, and often quite expensive as a result. But this week at John Lewis & Partners you can get up to 40% off Le Creuset pan sets, cookware and bundles in their Summer Sale deals.

This is a brand that’s beloved by chefs, from professionals to culinary enthusiasts at home and on TikTok. Le Creuset has been around since 1925, so it's got great form when it comes to producing the best kitchenware you can buy. A lot of their stuff comes with a lifetime guarantee, as well.

What’s hot on the Le Creuset front? Everything if you’re using it to cook with. However, lookout for Le Creuset’s iconic cast iron casseroles, square grill pans and also its brilliantly superior pan sets. Really though, pretty much anything with Le Creuset stamped on it will provide you with years of use and produce beautiful food.

Want our pick of the crop? Have a look at these beauties. All of them are selling out fast

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic | Now £149 | Save 40% at John Lewis

Exclusive to John Lewis, this classic pairing comes resplendent in Volcanic orange; a great iconic look. You'll get superior performance from these cookware items, with the casserole and dish proving invaluable for all manner of meals.

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepans and Frying Pan Set, 4 Pieces | Now £317 | Save 40%

This immense pan set is a huge bargain right now. You get a 14cm non-stick milk pan, 24cm non-stick frying pan plus 18 and 20cm saucepans with lids. Le Creuset's multi-layer metal construction means they heat up quickly and uniformly, while the non-stick means no sticking and burning for you. They're manufactured to stand the test of time but hurry as there are only 10 left!

STAR DEAL Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Cookware Pan Set, 4 Piece | Black Friday Deal| Now £312 | Save 40%

Not a fan of stainless steel? This pan set is similar to the above but features a toughened, anodised exterior. You get 18cm and 20cm saucepans with glass lids – an improvement over metal – plus a 26cm deep frying pan with helper handle and a 20cm shallow pan. This set looks great, delivers a premium cooking experience and will last for decades, so long as you care for the non-stick correctly.

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot, 22cm, Satin Black| Black Friday Deal| Now £108 | Save 40%

This delicious bargain also comes with that big 40% discount, and is a regular one-pot wonder, great for soups and casseroles – obviously – but also pot roasts and baking sourdough. There's a lifetime guarantee too. This deal is currently sold out.

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact.

The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look…

A second helping of Le Creuset offers

Amazon’s ongoing Le Creuset sales bonanza is always a good bet if you’re looking to get a raft of premium cookware at bargain prices.

