Le Creuset deal of the day: 47% off these stoneware sets

How do you fancy some high-end cookware at low, low prices? Sound good? Excellent, because for today only, Amazon has slashed the price of these Le Creuset stoneware cookware sets.

Usually retailing for £150, today you pay just £79.99. Wait until tomorrow, though, and you pay £150 again. Ah, such is the nature of flash sales.

This very desirable stoneware set consists of a 26cm rectangular dish, a 32cm rectangular dish, a set of two stoneware ramekins and two petite casserole dishes (and they are petite). They're enamelled and scratch-resistant, dishwasher safe and can be used in the oven, the microwave, under the grill and in the freezer.

They also come with a 10-year Le Creuset guarantee – but assuming you don't drop them, you'll be using them for many more years than that as Le Creuset really is top quality.

Colour-wise, you can choose from Cerise, Flint, Satin Black or Almond, and making that decision is probably the hardest part of that deal as all of the colours look fantastic.

Le Creuset Stoneware Cookware Set | RRP:£150.00 | You pay £79.99 | Save £70.01 (47%)

This is a great stoneware set from Le Creuset to add to your existing collection or to start new one with. It would also make a fantastic Christmas present if you're planning ahead. This deal ends at midnight on Friday 26 July.View Deal

