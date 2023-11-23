Latest Samsung AI vacuum cleaner is already £400 off for Black Friday

When it comes to Black Friday sales, a lot of retailers will only reduce older models that are being cleared out to make way for the new. That doesn't mean you won't be able to score an incredible bargain, but it does make it tricky if you're hoping to secure a brand new product in the sales. However, this latest deal will show that it's certainly not impossible.

Despite Black Friday being tomorrow, there have been some wonderful discounts released so far. Samsung is the latest brand to join them, reducing a select few of its best cordless vacuum cleaners. We were expecting (well, hoping) that it would reduce one or two of its best-sellers, but we weren't expecting this. Let me explain...

Not only have Samsung reduced its brand new cordless vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke Jet AI, by a huge £300, it's also applied a site-wide discount of 15% with the code VAC15. That means you can get the Bespoke Jet AI for only £764.15 - pretty impressive, right?

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £1,199 , now £764.15 at Samsung (save £435)

If you're looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner that does it all, the Bespoke Jet AI is the one for you. It offers an enhanced cleaning experience thanks to its category-leading AI technologies, and is now a huge £435 off. Make sure to apply code VAC15 for a final 15% off.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is the brand's most powerful cordless stick vacuum so far. Not only does it have up to 280W of suction power, a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station and AI features, it's also available in two stylish colours, satin black and satin greige. It's also incredibly lightweight, providing a comfortable cleaning experience, and offers up to 100 minutes of runtime. It has also been optimised to retain 70% of its performance for up to 500 cycles.

Included alongside the Bespoke Jet AI is a selection of brushes and other accessories. The Active Dual Brush offers efficient cleaning on all types of floors and built-in LED lighting to highlight dust in dark spots, while the Slim LED Brush+ is designed to effectively clean trickier areas. For more convenient storage of the device and its brushes, the Accessory Cradle allows users to store their device wherever they want.

(Image credit: Samsung)

You may be wondering how AI comes in at this point? Well, the Bespoke Jet AI's Cleaning Mode allows it to determine different floor types in order to provide both optimised cleaning and maximum battery efficiency. It will first detect the brush load through its suction motion controller, as well as the air pressure through its pressure sensors. This data is the analysed in order to classify the floor type it is placed on, and the resulting algorithm will be automatically applied in order to provide the optimal suction power and brush roll speed.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Interested in having a bit more of a browse? Check out the rest of our UK Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to see some more incredible discounts.