Last chance: save up to £200 on the OTTY mattress in the January sales – but this deal ends tomorrow

The OTTY mattress January sale is almost over: you have just one day to make a massive saving on one of the best mattresses you can buy.

Right now, you can get up to a whopping £200 discount on the Otty Hybrid mattress. Plus, once you've added a mattress to your shopping cart, you're then offered a further deal. If you want to buy OTTY's excellent pillows as well, you can add two adjustable OTTY pillows to your order for just £100 (they usually cost £84.99 each), or two OTTY deluxe pillows for £49.98 (usually £54.99 each).

There's also up to a 41% discount on the luxury OTTY Flex memory foam mattress. And if you're keen to buy more of OTTY's fantastic sleep accessories, you can save up to £510 if you choose an OTTY bundle deal.

These deals are excellent value. And don't forget: you get a 100-night risk-free trial as well. If you're not fully satisfied during that time, you'll get a full refund and OTTY will collect the mattress, so you can try another. However, these discounts all end on Monday 6 January, so if you're interested you'll need to be quick.

OTTY mattress deal: Get up to £200 off the Hybrid mattress | OTTY

We think the medium-firm OTTY Hybrid is one of the best mattresses you can buy. It's extremely supportive, exceptionally comfortable and cheaper than much of the competition, making it exceptional value. With this OTTY discount, prices start from just £299.99. Deal ends: 6 Jan 2020View Deal

What makes these OTTY deals really stand out is the fact the OTTY mattresses are already up to £200 cheaper than their boxed mattress rivals – that's before any discount is applied. And despite undercutting the competition on price, they don't cut corners on quality.

We thought the OTTY Hybrid was fantastically supportive and extremely comfortable when we tested it, which is why you'll find it in our best mattress guide. The company is also the only boxed mattress company to have won a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award. With a discount applied as well, OTTY mattresses are excellent value.

OTTY mattress deal: Save up to 41% on the OTTY Flex memory foam mattress | OTTY

Save up to £295 - This luxury memory foam mattress is the latest in the OTTY collection. It comes with a removable, machine-washable cover, and prices start from just £202.49 with this excellent OTTY mattress discount. Deal ends: 6 Jan 2020View Deal