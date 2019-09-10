New Land Rover Defender image gallery: official images of the 2020 Defender

The new Land Rover Defender is finally official. The new car has been built for the adventurous and curious at heart.

Yep, the iconic Defender has been reimagined for the 21st century, with an unmistakable silhouette which has been throughly modernised. It looks tough, is tough, and can be personalised to make it the perfect vehicle for you.

Don't let those softer, more modern lines fool you though, the new Defender is truly capable, with advanced all-terrain technologies which aim to redefine adventure for the 21st century.

Land Rover says it "remains true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for 71 years."

Land Rover’s designers re-envisioned familiar Defender trademarks for the 21st century, giving the new 4x4 a purposeful upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof, while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.

The stripped-back personality of the original Defender has also been embraced inside, where structural elements and fixings have been exposed, with the emphasis on simplicity and practicality.

Innovative features include a dash-mounted gear shifter to accommodate an optional central front ‘jump’ seat, which provides three-abreast seating across the front, just like early Land Rovers.

Check out the new Defender from every angle below:

The new Defender will be available in 90 and 110 body designs, with up to six seats in the 90 and the option of five, six or 5+2 seating in the 110.

The model range comprises Defender, S, SE, HSE, First Edition and top of the range Defender X models.

You'll be able to personalise your vehicle in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four Accessory Packs, each giving the Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements.

The Defender has been designed to negotiate crowded city streets as effortlessly as climbing mountains, crossing deserts and withstanding freezing temperatures.

Configurable Terrain Response debuts on new Defender, while the new body architecture provides ground clearance of 291mm and world-class off-road geometry.

Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View technology helps drivers by showing the area usually hidden by the bonnet, directly ahead of the front wheels, on the central touchscreen.

Its should also be more comfortable on longer journeys, and generally, a better all-rounder with a choice of petrol, diesel and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrains.

Inside the Defender debuts Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro infotainment system.

The next generation touchscreen is more intuitive and user-friendly, requiring fewer inputs to perform frequently used tasks, while its always-on design guarantees almost instant responses. We can't wait to test this out.

In addition to the previously mentioned Accessory Packs, new Defender is available with the widest choice of individual accessories ever assembled for a new Land Rover, with everything from a Remote Control Electric Winch, Rooftop Tent and Inflatable Waterproof Awnings to more conventional tow bar systems and roof racks.

The Defender 110 starts from £45,240 on the road available to order immediately.

The Defender 90 is expected to cost around £40,000, and the Defender Commercial from £35000 (plus VAT) when they go on sale next year.

You can configure your Defender 110 on Land Rover's website now.