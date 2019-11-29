Krups EA907D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine Black Friday deal has £500 off at Amazon

If you’re into coffee, and we mean real, fresh coffee then the Krups EA907D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is like a dream come true. This Silver Barista model comes bristling with a dazzling array of features and functions all designed with bring you better coffee in the morning. In fact, it’s so good at brewing it’ll happily deliver more of the black stuff at lunchtime, dinnertime and long into the night if you’re not into sleeping. There’s an incredible deal on it too as it’s normally £1399.99, which makes it a bit of a steal.
• Buy Krups EA907D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £899.99 – save £500 at Amazon
The price is brill but the list of features is just as impressive. Krups is a quality brand anyway, but the Barista New Age machine boasts no less than 17 different one-touch drink options. Choose from 7 milk coffees (with the endlessly appealing flat white in there for good measure) plus 10 black coffees. There’s a pretty spectacular in–cup frothing system too. Simply add milk to your cup, select latte or cappuccino and the two-step frothing technology does its thing and produces a creamy cup of coffee like no other.
Krups EA907D40 Automatic Espresso Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £899.99 | was £1399.99 | Save £500 at Amazon This sublime coffee machine is a class act and with £500 shaved off the asking price it’s simply too good to miss. And, unlike some rivals, it’s got a self-cleaning steam/frother nozzle, so you can spend more time drinking premium coffee rather than tedious amounts of time bringing it back to its very chic looking original condition. This deal will be gone by Cyber Monday.View Deal
The Krups Barista New Age machine is such a hit mainly because of its active speed grinder, which lets you grind fresh coffee beans to perfection. What you get from this high-end machine is Barista-quality grinding, and it’s fast too. Krups reckons its up to 20% speedier at getting the beans ground than its other automatic espresso machines.
There’s ultraflat tamping too, which means that you get optimum taste from your beans. Add the brewing optimizer into the mix, which turns the coffee from good into great and an autoclean pressure system and you have a pretty awesome package.
