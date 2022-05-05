Kitchenaid espresso machine and grinder look as stunning as their mixers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

KitchenAid has just taken the covers off these two beauties: the KitchenAid Artisan Espresso Machine and the KitchenAid Artisan Coffee Grinder. While you’re truly spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing the best espresso machine this new addition comes packed with cool features.

It's nicely supplemented by the grinder, which makes the coffee-making twosome a hot option considering their combined price tag is just £658.

Aimed at offering home users the ability to produce barista-quality espresso on tap the espresso machine has been designed to make the brewing task that little bit easier, thanks to dual temperature sensors that help maintain brewing consistency.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The 15-bar pump should also prove useful for producing decent levels of crema when it’s needed. A flat base portafilter to catch spent coffee grounds, two recessed spouts for easier tamping and a dose selector makes the manual part of the process even easier.

Coffee-drinkers with a predictable taste in servings are catered for with programmable shot sizes, while the machine is speedy too. It’ll get up to optimum brewing temperature in under 45 seconds. The steam wand can be called upon for milk frothing duties, or used for hot water to make tea if coffee, er, isn’t your thing.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid Artisan Espresso Machine 5KES6503 specs

The Artisan Espresso Machine 5KES6503, to give it the full, official name just in case you want to order it, features a top specification. There’s 1470W of power, lots of pressure courtesy of that 15-bar pump plus a generous water tank capacity of 1.4 litres. Dimensions are 28.6 (H) x 33.4 (W) x 16.2 (D) cm, so it’ll suit most countertops we think.

There’s also a generous power cable, which at a smidgen under 100cm should give you the freedom to plug it in where you want. Better still, it’s only 5.55kg, so you can hide it away in a cupboard if you’re not keen on showing off when friends come round.

This being a KitchenAid coffee machine also means you get delicious design lines and a quality construction. Made mostly of metal components, the machine is available in a range of different colours with the black one looking very cool and the grey one even cooler. Meanwhile, the red model is striking to say the least, while there’s an Almond Cream edition too. Basically, you should be able to find one to match your kitchen perfectly. RRP is £449.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Artisan Coffee Grinder 5KCG8433

Arming yourself with a quality coffee grinder is a logical next step too, especially if you’re in constant search of the perfect cuppa. A muscular grinder, that can handle all types of beans and grind them to suit your taste, is a vital part of the coffee-making process, but one that many coffee lovers miss out on. KitchenAid’s Artisan Coffee Grinder is therefore an ideal option.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

This has decent levels of grindability too. There’s a 150W motor that can tackle any type of bean without throwing in the towel, while grinding is handled by commercial-grade stainless steel burrs that can munch through all types of coffee.

It’ll do this and dispense the grindings into 54mm or 58mm portafilters, which are ready to go. The best thing about it is the versatility, with 70 different settings on offer, allowing you to cover all bases ranging from coarse for French Press through to fine for your fave espresso.

While there’s quite a lot of plastic in evidence with the design of the Artisan Coffee Grinder 5KCG8433, both the hopper and main housing being made of it, the end result is lightweight. Yup, it’s just 2.94kg, with dimensions of 38.1 (H) x 12.7 (W) x 20.95 (D) cm, plus there's another lengthy 99cm power chord. RRP is £199.