Cheap kids' football boots deals: back to school soccer boots from Adidas

The kids are going back to school soon which means two things:

The Premier League is about to commence and…

You will need a new pair of football boots for the kids so they won't feel embarrassed in school.

Thankfully, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to see some cheap kids football boots offers. Even big brands like Adidas have discounts on, even now.

Kids football shoes are generally cheaper than their adult counterparts but even so, there are occasions when you really need to dig deep in your wallet to finance a pair.

Not on the Adidas online outlet store, though, as here you'll find a huge variety of cheap Adidas kids footballs boots available in many sizes. You can check out our top five picks below.

Adidas Predator Tango 19.3 TG | Special price £34.97 | Was £49.95 | Save £14.98 (30%)

The Predator Tango 19.3 TG's embossed surface makes controlling the ball child's play. Sporting an anatomically designed heel, these shoes have a snug feel and perfect for artificial turf surfaces.View Deal

Adidas Predator 19.1 FG boots | Special price £59.47 | Was £84.95 | Save £25.48 (30%)

The textured coating of the Predators will glue the ball to the shoes, therefor making it an ideal shoe for free kicks and sharp passes. Snug-fitting collar and added heel support for ultimate comfort. The classic Adidas colours will make all the other boys envious of the new kicks.View Deal

Adidas Nemeziz Messi 18.3 FG boots | Special price £38.47 | Was £54.95 | Save £16.48 (30%)

These are the best football boots for all the little strikers. The soft synthetic upper is comfortable and provides ample amount of control over the ball. The dual collar wraps around the ankle like a tortilla wraps around those tender chicken pieces in your local takeaway.View Deal

Adidas X Tango 18.3 TB | Special price £31.47 | Was £44.95 | Save £13.48 (28%)

Dominate the turf with the X Tango 18.3. The perforated, super-light top makes the Tango 18.3 unstoppable. The low cut Clawcollar supports the ankle just the right amount without restricting movement. Heat up the game with these bad boys!View Deal