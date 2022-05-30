No Xbox Series X? Microsoft’s Keystone dongle could replace physical console

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're using our Xbox Series X tracker to get hold of Microsoft's best games console, the Xbox Series X, you'll know that like Sony with its PS5, Microsoft has been struggling to meet demand. But it's looking like that won't be a problem with the next-generation of Xbox gaming, because you might not need a console at all.

That doesn't mean there won't be another Xbox: we're expecting mid-life updates to both Microsoft's and Sony's consoles, most likely next year. But Microsoft is investing heavily in cloud gaming and that includes a dongle that'll turn any TV into an Xbox Series X, or something close to it.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft's dongle is codenamed Keystone and is "a modernized HDMI streaming device that runs Xbox Game Pass and its cloud gaming service." However, a Microsoft spokesperson told the site that while Keystone is very real and very much a priority for Microsoft, it needs a bit more time in the oven before it's ready to sell.

What will Microsoft's Xbox Keystone do?

According to Microsoft, the vision for cloud gaming is for people to be able to play the games they want when they want on whatever devices they want. And part of that is Keystone, which "could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console."

I've played a fair bit of Xbox cloud gaming and I'm very impressed by it; while it doesn't deliver the kind of performance and visuals the hardcore gamer would expect, it's still really good – and by the time Keystone comes out it, whenever that might be, the networks we connect it to will be better too.

The idea behind Keystone is solid, but it seems the hardware wasn't doing what Microsoft wanted; the firm has "made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device" in favour of a new approach. That means it's highly unlikely we'll see it any time soon, let alone be able to buy it.

But given that Microsoft is still committed and may also be making smart TV apps for the Xbox service too, it's clear that gaming maestro wants to reach many more gamers than the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X have reached so far. More gaming for more people with less expense sounds like a pretty good plan to me.