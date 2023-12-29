Quick! Keanu Reeves comedy says peace out to Amazon Prime Video in days

It's day five of T3's 12 Days of Streaming, where we bring you a must-watch movie suggestion every day from Christmas Day through to Twelfth Night. As the year comes to a close there are many comings and goings on the best streaming services, that's for sure, and this 1989 classic stars Keanu Reeves either as you've never seen him or just as you remember him!

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was the teen-movie that shot Reeves and co-star Alex Winter to fame, as they play the titular Bill and Ted respectively, two high school nobodies about to flunk their finals – until a mysterious time-travelling phone box (plus Rufus, but of course) takes them on a historical-gathering mission with various calamities and hilarities along the way. If you've never seen the movie, it departs Amazon Prime Video on 1 January, so be quick!

Watching Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure certainly brings back memories, as they don't make them like this anymore. It was well received back in the day, netting 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, and had proven so popular that a sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) – which was far less well-received, netting a mere 56% on Rotten Tomatoes – eventually led to a final instalment, Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020), more than two decades after it all began. The third instalment was a coming-of-age success, echoing the 82% Rotten Tomatoes score of the original.

That Reeves and Winter both reprised their roles for the leads as Bill and Ted once more was essential to the success, and shows just how much this movie series has resonated with audiences for almost 25 years now. It's particularly poignant that Reeves saw it fit to return, after rising to major Hollywood fame by starring in The Matrix and John Wick series (both currently at four parts apiece!).

If you miss your chance to catch Bill & Ted's debut movie on Amazon before 2024 kicks of proper then you'll be able to catch Face The Music on Netflix instead for the foreseeable future. That's assuming you're subscribed to both services, of course, although right now there are so many good shows – including 10 of the best Netflix shows you'll want to watch – that it's certainly worth the cover price. Party on, dudes!