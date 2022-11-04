Kathmandu comes to the UK

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Outdoor enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand are very familiar with Kathmandu (opens in new tab) – a chain of outdoor apparel and equipment stores with a strong line of home-brand gear – but now the brand is about to become much better known internationally, with the label launching into the European market, including the UK and Ireland.

The announcement that the brand was set to expand its horizons was made at the Paris Fashion Week this autumn, where Kathmandu unveiled its Autumn Winter 2022 collection, put together in collaboration with renowned experiential retailer LECLAIREUR (opens in new tab), and made available to customers in the UK and across Europe online (UK (opens in new tab), France (opens in new tab) and Germany (opens in new tab)) and via select retail partners.

(Image credit: Kathmandu)

One of the pioneers products being offered is Kathmandu’s newly launched, biodegradable NXT-Level puffer jacket, which boasts 600 fill-power duck down (fully traceable via TrackMyDown (opens in new tab)) and is available for men (opens in new tab) and women (opens in new tab) from Kathmandu.co.uk (opens in new tab) and at select retailers for £340. We will be testing the NXT-Level out over coming months, so watch this space to see how it compares to the best winter coats out there.

Founded in New Zealand in 1987, Kathmandu comes under the umbrella of KMB Brands, which also owns well known Australian surf brand Rip Curl (opens in new tab) and North American footwear specialist Oboz (opens in new tab). In Australia and New Zealand Kathmandu has historically manufactured outdoor kit and apparel with more affordable price tags, and the brand is likely to go head-to-head on the high streets of the UK and Ireland with gear from outlets such as Mountain Warehouse (opens in new tab).

“We’re Australia and New Zealand’s favourite outdoor brand,” said Kathmandu’s Global Chief Customer Officer, Eva Barrett. “And we look forward to seeing local outdoor enthusiasts, discover our innovative and sustainable gear.”