John Lewis launches secret 5-day Philips Hue smart lighting sale

Known for its incredible range of smart lighting, Philips Hue has been a driving force for the entire smart home industry. Not only does the brand regularly release new products and software updates, but it's also recently branched into smart security. Exciting times, right?

Well, John Lewis must be in the same celebratory mood as it has announced a huge 5-day sale across most of the Philips Hue range. The large retailer has discounted a huge amount of products, particularly across some of Philips Hue's bestsellers.

Now that the warmer weather is drawing nearer, why not grab some bits to make you the hostess with the mostest this summer? We've rounded up the top deals to make this possible...take a look for yourself:

Philips Hue Light Bar (x 2) and Hue Bridge: was £170.00, now £118.99 at John Lewis (save £51)

The Hue Play Light Bar creates a vibrant ambiance, with 16 million colour variations for different lighting effects. It can be laid on the floor, stood on furniture, or mounted to the back of your TV. It needs the Hue Bridge to function, so luckily one is included in this bundle.

Philips Hue LED Lightstrip and Hue Bridge : was £130.00, now £89.00 at John Lewis (save £40)

Bring colourful light to any area of your home with the Philips Hue Smart Lighting LED Lightstrip. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, and is able to adhere to any surface. It's able to shine a single shade of white or colour light, and will illuminate your home beautifully. A Hue Bridge is also included in this bundle, which will extend the amount of features you can access.

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight (4 pack): was £410.00, now £350.00 at John Lewis (save £60)

This Lily spot light 4 pack lets you highlight your favourite outdoor features, create interesting shadows and more. Simply connect the smart outdoor spotlights into any standard wall socket using the included low-voltage power supply to get millions of shades of white or coloured light in your garden.

Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight (3 pack) and Hue Bridge: was £369.99, now £269.00 at John Lewis (save £100)

This is exactly the same as the deal above, but there are 3 Lily Outdoor Spotlights included as well as a Hue Bridge. If you're looking to upgrade the smart lighting in your garden but haven't ventured into Philips Hue products before, this is the one for you.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience smart bulbs (x 2) and Hue Bridge: was £129.99, now £89.00 at John Lewis (save £40)

If you're looking to kickstart your smart home, everything you need is included in this starter kit. Simply connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new Philips Hue lights and control your smart home lighting via the Philips Hue official app.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience E27 smart bulbs (3 pack): was £130.00, now £100.00 at John Lewis (save £30)

This is also a really good deal, especially if you're looking replace more than one light bulb. Using the Philips Hue app (available on iOS and Android) to control the entire system, a room's atmosphere is put in your hands.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience GU10 smart bulbs (6 pack): was £120.00, now £94.50 at John Lewis (save £25)

If you're looking to replace some spotlights, then this 6 pack of GU10 White and Colour Ambience smart bulbs is ideal. It works out at just over £15 per bulb!

Philips Hue Go Portable Light and Dimmer Switch: was £100.00, now £79.00 at John Lewis (save £21)

From a splash of colour to a mood-setting centrepiece, the Hue Go lets you set the perfect ambience. Alongside the dimmer switch you can dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes or get the best light based on the time of day.

Philips Hue Resonate LED Smart Outdoor Wall Light (2 pack): was £279.00, now £199.00 at John Lewis (save £80)

This twin pack of Resonate outdoor lights directs a wash of light in a triangular shape both up and down your wall, allowing you to illuminate porches and patios with elegant, colourful light. Perfect for summer hosting!

